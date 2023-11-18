Top track

Gospel - Congratulations... You've Hit Bottom!

Gospel / Foxtails / New Forms / Pyre / Kirkby Kiss

Deep Cuts
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
About

Gospel (NY)

Foxtails (CT)

New Forms (Celebration for new record "As Dust Collects")

Pyre (NJ/Philly)

Kirby Kiss (NJ)

$20 / 21+

DOORS 7PM / MUSIC 8PM

This is a 21+ event

Presented by DEEP CUTS

Lineup

Gospel, Foxtails, New Forms

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.