DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il mercato del lavoro assomiglia sempre di più a un Far West. Tra contraddizioni e disuguaglianze, salari da fame e impieghi a singhiozzo, scarse tutele e molti precari, si fa territorio selvaggio, dove le regole sono da inventare o, quando ci sono, non è
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.