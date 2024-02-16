DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flint Fire - The Prodigy Tribute

New Cross Inn
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Cross Live presents

Flint Fire - The Prodigy Tribute

Flint Fire' is the brand new chaotic live experience to the legacy of Keith Flint paying homage to nearly 30 years within The Prodigy. Curated by 'Royle Eddy' who had 18 years fronting and bringing

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

