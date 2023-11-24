DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London's biggest party ever!
Room 1:
Project LDN Arena
Playing the best in all genres of music with top DJs all night
Room 2:
Island Whine Arena
A room playing 100% calypso & soca all night non stop WUK
Room 3:
VIP Arena
VIP glass balcony overlook
