Island Whine meets Project London

Scala
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London's biggest party ever!

Room 1:

Project LDN Arena

Playing the best in all genres of music with top DJs all night

Room 2:

Island Whine Arena

A room playing 100% calypso & soca all night non stop WUK

Room 3:

VIP Arena

VIP glass balcony overlook Read more

Presented by About Last Night Entertainment

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
