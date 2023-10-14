DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Sabbia pres. Panorama Groove Vol. 2

Clèr
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

To celebrate our sixth realease we are very pleased to invite you all this saturday @Clèr, for a special event. Vannelli Bros, Soren and Jack Bags LIVE are ready to set the dancefloor on fire with their respective vibes, straight into an engaging trip thro Read more

Presentato da Clèr e La Sabbia
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vannelli Bros

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.