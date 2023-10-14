DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
To celebrate our sixth realease we are very pleased to invite you all this saturday @Clèr, for a special event. Vannelli Bros, Soren and Jack Bags LIVE are ready to set the dancefloor on fire with their respective vibes, straight into an engaging trip thro
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.