DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kissa Mode - T.Wan, Seunghee b2b DJ Snail, Nadia

Hell Phone
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A proper weekend night brought to you by Kissa Mode. We've got these selectors behind the decks to conduct drum workouts, commence bass reinforcements, and command club destruction. This will be an adventure through sonic compositions unheard of.

T.Wan de Read more

Presented by Kissa Mode.

Lineup

T.Wan, Seunghee

Venue

Hell Phone

247 Varet Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.