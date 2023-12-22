DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Meadows
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24
About

Teen Suicide Records Presents

The Nightmare before Christmas

Hedonist (Bloody Fist - Australia)

Doormouse (Addict, PRSPCT - Milwaukee)

Nevermind (Apocalypse)

rtype (Teen Suicide - Barcore)

MORE TBA

This is a 21+ event

Teen Suicide Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

Doors open9:00 pm

