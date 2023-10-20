Top track

Come As You Are: 90s Alternative Halloween Party

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

COME AS YOU ARE - 90s ALTERNATIVE HALLOWEEN

**** GARDEN PARTY ***

We're back at The Brooklyn Monarch for a Halloween edition of Come As You Are.

We'll be in Brooklyn Monarch's cool back garden, throwing down all the best alternative 90s jams by the Read more

Presented by Cheeky Entertainment Inc.
Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

