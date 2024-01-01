Top track

Jamie Jones, Dennis Cruz & Rossi.

Club Space Miami
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Year's Day into Monday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check you DICE confirmation email for further details.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dennis Cruz, Rossi., Ms. Mada and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

