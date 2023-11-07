Top track

Sambroso All Stars & Soho Live Music Club - Candela (En Vivo)

A Night in Havana (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
7 Nov - 8 Nov
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrating the rhythm, energy, and infectious Cuban beats, this November with a special series from the Sambroso All Stars and Ron Santiago de Cuba. Every ticket to our Latin filled journey includes a glass of special Club Punch. This iconic ensemble will Read more

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Sambroso All Stars

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.