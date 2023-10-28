Top track

Future - Are We Living!?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J-Felix and The Extended Family

Peckham Audio
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Future - Are We Living!?
Got a code?

About

We are very excited about this one!

Bristolian, J-Felix, invites you aboard for his intergalactic journey of live soul,hip-hop & P- funk, alongside his wonderful live band, The Extended Family.

Whether on stage or in the studio, J-Felix (Joe Felix Newman Read more

Presented by Peckham Audio.

Lineup

J-Felix, Russ Ryan

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.