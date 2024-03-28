Top track

1000 Black Birds

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tyler Ramsey

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$21.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

1000 Black Birds
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Tyler Ramsey

3/28/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Praised by NPR, Stereogum, WNYC and The Huffington Post, Tyler Ramsey is a multi-instrumentalist equally at home playing guitar, piano, keyboards, bass and percussion, but is best known as Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Tyler Ramsey

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.