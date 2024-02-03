Top track

Not About You

Haiku Hands

Thekla
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DHP Family Presents

Haiku Hands

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Haiku Hands

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

