GBH - Sick Boy

GBH

New Cross Inn
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22

About

Punk T Ska and My Baby present

GBH

https://www.facebook.com/GBH.official

+ supports

ThE FieND

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1tYaUQXzWrj8bXGqda1VrQ

Overload

https://overloadpunkoi.bandcamp.com

Wara

https://www.facebook.com/warapunx

Saturday 27th

Presented by Punk T Ska and My Baby.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Overload, The Fiend, GBH

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

