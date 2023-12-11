DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gospel, tecnica e stile: stage con Pastor Ron

Auditorium Istituto Musicale
Mon, 11 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopRivoli
€46
About

IL SEMINARIO è pensato per i coristi italiani già abituati e non al canto gospel. Punto focale dell’incontro è l’utilizzo della voce nel repertorio afroamericano e gospel, con particolare attenzione alla tecnica vocale e alle scelte stilistiche nell’esecuz Read more

Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Pastor Ron

Venue

Via Capello 3, 10098 Rivoli città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open2:00 pm

