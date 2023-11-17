DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Back 2 Shack

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Bringing the best of electronic music to The Shacklewell Arms - Back 2 Shack is a celebration of all things dubstep, jungle, footwork, house, garage and (literally) everything in between. Expect tricky edits, wobbly basses and fizzy snares + percussion in Read more

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

