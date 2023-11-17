DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bringing the best of electronic music to The Shacklewell Arms - Back 2 Shack is a celebration of all things dubstep, jungle, footwork, house, garage and (literally) everything in between. Expect tricky edits, wobbly basses and fizzy snares + percussion in
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.