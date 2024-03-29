DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Henry Moodie

KOKO
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a 14+ event, 14-16 year olds to be accompanied by an adult

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

Henry Moodie

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

