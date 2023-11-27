DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

November Mondays w/ Liz Draper Night #4

Icehouse
Mon, 27 Nov, 6:00 pm
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE // $15 DAY OF SHOW

Liz Draper is this month's Monday night curator! Tonight features:

Jacqueline Ultan+Michelle Kinney +Liz Draper (cellos and bass)
Tim Eriksen (Amherst): Tim Eriksen is a renowned shape note si Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

