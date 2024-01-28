Top track

Abbath - To War

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abbath + Toxic Holocaust + Hellripper

Astra Kulturhaus
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Abbath - To War
Got a code?

About

ABBATH:

"The legendary Abbath is once again ready to hit the road. The former Immortal singer will visit a number of European cities on the upcoming Dread Reaver European tour. After a busy festival summer Abbath and his band look forward to do a proper w Read more

Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

Hellripper, Toxic Holocaust, Abbath

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.