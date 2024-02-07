DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Souffrance

La Cigale
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Membre discret du groupe montreuillois L’uZine, l'artiste est connu tant pour la finesse de ses rimes que l’efficacité de ses punchlines. Il s’impose progressivement comme l’une des plumes les plus affûtées de sa génération. Souffrance sera à La Cigale le Read more

Présenté par Hooh Agency & Hall26 Records & High-lo

Lineup

Souffrance

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.