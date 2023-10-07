DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AB Dollars House Party VI

The Lower Third
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CALLING MY SEXY AFROBEATS AND AMAPIANO CREW!

AB Dollars presents a night of sexy afrobeats, amapiano and afrobeats, this time at The Lower Third in Central London. Grab your ticket early to avoid disappointment.

Pull up for an electrifying night of Amapi Read more

Presented by RONIEBOND.

Lineup

AB Dollars

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.