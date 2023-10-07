DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CALLING MY SEXY AFROBEATS AND AMAPIANO CREW!
AB Dollars presents a night of sexy afrobeats, amapiano and afrobeats, this time at The Lower Third in Central London. Grab your ticket early to avoid disappointment.
Pull up for an electrifying night of Amapi
