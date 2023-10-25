DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clinic x Stereo Punks: Halloween ft. Jess Bays

Station1640
Wed, 25 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Clinic x Stereo Punks: Halloween ft. Jess Bays Wednedsay, Oct. 25th.

Let's get spooky!

2 for 1 drinks (10-11 PM).

VIP tables reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com

All Sales Final

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Jess Bays

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

