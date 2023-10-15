Top track

Le Youth - About Us

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Youth About Us Tour: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sun, 15 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$21.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Le Youth - About Us
Got a code?

Event information

For More Information:

Elixir Orlando - www.elixirorlando.com

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Le Youth

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.