[Mango Wax Records](https://www.instagram.com/mangowaxrecords/) presents"
[ROUTE 500](https://www.instagram.com/routefivehundred/) - slowcore project from Brighton
[LANDO MANNING ](https://www.instagram.com/landomanning_/)- Mango Daddy at Mango Wax Records
[MAXIMILLIAN](https://www.instagram.com/maximilianofficial_/) - chilled out rock
[DAISY & THE DEADHEADS](https://www.instagram.com/daisyandthedeadheads/)
This is an 18+ event
