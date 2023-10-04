DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening with Heavy MakeUp

The Sun Rose
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $39.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Heavy MakeUp—the dynamic new project from Edie Brickell (of The New Bohemians), CJ Camerieri (Grammy award winning brass player for Paul Simon and Bon Iver) and Trever Hagen (long-time collaborator with Bon Iver)—will perform their first headline shows eve

Presented by The Sun Rose

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

