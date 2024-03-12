DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Sweeney Band

The Crescent
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£21.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following the colossal success of supporting Bellowhead on their comeback tour in 2022, Sam is taking to the road to play his genre-defying landmark album, Escape That, with his all-star band. Featuring Louis Campbell on electric guitar, Ben Nicholls on do Read more

Presented by The Crescent & The Black Swan Folk Club.

Lineup

Sam Sweeney

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

