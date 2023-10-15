Top track

Play The Part

Career Suicide at The Monarch Tavern

The Monarch Tavern
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 20.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Career Suicide's first Toronto gig since 2019!

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Venue

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

