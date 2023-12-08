DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barrett Martin - Singing Earth Tour

recordBar
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
From $42.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BARRETT MARTIN of Screaming Trees & Mad Season, Grammy-Award Winning

Producer

“Singing Earth” Tour

An evening of Storytelling, Film and Musical Adventures.

In support of his new Screaming Trees Book, and forthcoming TV Series

“Singing Earth”

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Barrett Martin

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

