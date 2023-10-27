Top track

Cardopusher - Dance to the Acid H

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isulia Festival Off 2023 Pass Nuit Vendredi

IBOAT
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cardopusher - Dance to the Acid H
Got a code?

About

Du 26 au 28 octobre, Isulia s’installe à l’IBOAT. L’objectif : mettre en avant une nouvelle génération d’artistes et plonger dans cet espace nocturne si important pour les cultures indépendantes. 3 nuits pour prolonger la fête à quelques mètres du festival Read more

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Anaco, Pura Pura, Amorce

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.