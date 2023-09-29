DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BABYLON

Club Haussmann
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:45 pm
PartyParis
€14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vous cherchez à vous évader et vous laisser emporter par un rythme musicale intense ?

Ascension vous invite au Club Haussmann.

Venez vivre une expérience immersive inoubliable qui vous transportera dans une ville légendaire aux mille merveilles... Babylo Read more

Présenté par Ascension Paris.

Venue

Club Haussmann

23 Rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.