LA NUIT AFRO & DANCEHALL

Wanderlust
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🌴 LA NUIT AFRO-DANCEHALL 🙌

C’est le retour de votre soirée favorite la nuit Afro-Dancehall !

Pour nos adeptes des mains sur les genoux et des chansons jamaïcaines, on vous a préparé du lourd 🥵

Avec un plateau DJ de fooolie : @dj__katsu @blokystoure_ Read more

Présenté par Wanderlust.

Venue

Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

