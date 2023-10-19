Top track

Big Wett at Fruity Thursdays

Club Revenge
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

EAT MY ASS
About

BIG WETT Live at Fruity!

Pop icon Big Wett will be joining us for Fruity at Revenge on October 19th!

Known for singles such as ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’ and ‘EAT MY ASS’, we'll be treated to a live set including songs from her upcoming EP 'PU$$Y'. Big Wett’s sex- Read more

Presented by Revenge.

Lineup

BIG WETT

Venue

Club Revenge

32-34, Old Steine, Brighton, BN1 1EL, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

