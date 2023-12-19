DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christopher Alan Yates with special guests Atticus Roness and Leighton Day

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68
About

Christopher Alan Yates live at Eddie's Attic!

Christopher Alan Yates' musical roots began at the feet of his father, who was a country guitarist and bluegrass bassist. As a child, Yates' introduction to performing live music started with neighborhood part

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Christopher Alan Yates

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

