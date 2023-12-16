Top track

Bravo Murillo

La Paloma + guests

The Victoria
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Paloma is a noise-pop band based in Madrid. At the end of 2021, La Castanya

releases its debut EP, five cuts that quickly found their place among an audience

with whom they shared devotion for guitars and existential unease. Songs like

"Bravo Murillo

Presented by Short Waves
Lineup

La Paloma

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

