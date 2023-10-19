Top track

l.ucas - isolate

l.ucas, OSÁ, Walter The Producer

The Sultan Room
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

l.ucas takes his debut album, “How Am I Supposed to Feel?” to the Sultan Room Rooftop, showcasing his interpretations of House & Dance genres mixed with emotionally resonant Pop vocals. Supporting him are Staten Island’s own OSÁ, an alté & afrobeat experim Read more

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

l.ucas, OSÁ, Walter The Producer

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

