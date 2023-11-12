Top track

Ternion Sound & ColtCuts - Yellow & Grey

Found Spaces Tour (Ternion Sound X The Widdler)

The Flamingo House
Sun, 12 Nov, 2:00 pm
PartySacramento
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're teaming up with the Headroom & Requiem Events crews to bring you a very special day party... The Found Spaces tour featuring Ternion Sound & The Widdler is stopping by!

You can buy tickets... TODAY!

  • The Skinny - INSIDE -
  • TBA
  • OUTSIDE -
  • TBA Read more
Presented by Flamingo House & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Widdler, Ternion Sound

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

