Constant Smiles & Clementine Valentine (Purple Pilgrims)

The Lexington
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
£16

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Constant Smiles & Clementine Valentine (Purple Pilgrims)

£16 - The Lexington - 20th February 2023

A celestial body of “dreams crushing, wishes gathering, and an abundance of hope”, the siblings propel their narrative an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Constant Smiles

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

