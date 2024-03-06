Top track

Suave & D3llano - AUTOBOICOT

Suave

Siroco
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

SUAVE presenta en la Sala Siroco un nuevo directo y su nuevo EP "ARTIFICIAL".

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Artántida.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Suave

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

