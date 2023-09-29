DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bohemia After Dark: Acid Alien & Sidestreets

Bohemia
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Once a month or so, SOMOS celebrates its community of music lovers and dancers where food, drinks and vibes fits our standards. Each of our gathering is hosted by trusted SOMOS members and done in rotation with the sole purpose of making sure you are being Read more

Presented by SOMOS.

Lineup

Acid Alien, SIDESTREETS

Venue

Bohemia

160 North 12th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.