Till Late w/ Branqueeno and Baby-G

SILO Community
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
A Till Late collab with Sisters in Sound

Featuring:

Branqueeno

Baby-G

In the Silo front room

Free with RSVP

This is an 21+ event

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Branqueeno

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

