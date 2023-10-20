Top track

Liquami - Sale in zucca

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liquami + Anna Ox

sPAZIO211
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liquami - Sale in zucca
Got a code?

About

I Liquami sono Luca Galizia (Generic Animal), Tommaso Renzini (Dummo), Marco Giudici, Giacomo Ferrari (Asino) e Jacopo Lietti (FBYC).

Alcuni li definiscono un supergruppo tipo Audioslave pucciati nel guano, anche se con gli Audioslave non c’entrano un c** Read more

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.