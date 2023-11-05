DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

C2C FESTIVAL 2023 | DAY 4 | SUN

OGR Torino
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsTorino
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
05 NOVEMBER | OGR, TORINO / EUROPA

AZU TIWALINE & CINNA PEYGHAMY, FRANCESCA HEART & REGNO MAGGIORE, GANG OF DUCKS SOUNDSYSTEM, UPSAMMY & JONATHAN CASTRO

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva.
Lineup

Venue

OGR Torino

Corso Castelfidardo, 22, 10138 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

