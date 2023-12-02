Top track

nimino - Opening Credits

Crossing Paths I

Lafayette
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£21.83

About

The first in the series:

Pulling together pioneers of their styles, Crossing Paths is a mix of some of the most skillfully crafted electronic music, to be DJ'd in an intimate format.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Crossing Paths.

Lineup

1
Nimino, Catching Flies , Duskus and 1 more

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

