Tiffy / Lady Pills / Miss Bones / DJ Battlemode

Deep Cuts
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tiffy Release Show!

with

Lady Pills

Miss Bones

and DJ sets by Battlemode

7PM | 18+

$10 ADVANCE | $15 DAY OF SHOW

This is an 18+ event

Presented by DEEP CUTS.

TIFFY, Lady Pills

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

