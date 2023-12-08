Top track

Alune Wade - Sultan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alune Wade (+ Valérie Tribord)

La Marbrerie
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alune Wade - Sultan
Got a code?

About

Peu d’artistes oseraient aborder un tel kaléidoscope de styles musicaux et d’enjeux socio-politiques en l’espace de 12 chansons et 66 minutes. Et pourtant, dans ce cinquième album solo en 15 ans, Alune Wade y parvient avec une maîtrise sans effort.

Tout p Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Valérie Tribord, Alune Wade

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.