False Idols

The Drumsheds
Sat, 2 Dec, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
About

False Idols invite you to come on a journey of musical and spiritual undiscovery. This is your final chance to challenge your beliefs and find freedom on the dancefloor. Liberation is only a beat away!

A brand new movement with a rebellious manifesto, Fal Read more

Presented by Broadwick Live.

Lineup

21
Eliza Rose, Saoirse, Shygirl and 21 more

Venue

The Drumsheds

6 Glover Drive, London, N18 3HF, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

