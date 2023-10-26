DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Agudo

Sala Clamores
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Agudo es una de las jóvenes promesas del género urbano en Madrid. A sus 16 años comenzó ha sacar sus primeros temas de Rap, lo que le llevó al lanzamiento de su primer EP “Ítaca” en el año 2021. Tras una evolución musical y personal, el artista, muestra un Read more

Presented by Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Agudo

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.