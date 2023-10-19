DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juju's Presents: The Mighty Zaf

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
The turntables are spinnin' as DJ The Mighty Zaf makes his Juju's debut! The long-time turntablist and avid record collector will bring his wealth of knowledge to the decks. Get into an all-night-long DJ set, soundtrackin' your Thursday night. Free entry < Read more

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

The Mighty Zaf

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

