DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The turntables are spinnin' as DJ The Mighty Zaf makes his Juju's debut! The long-time turntablist and avid record collector will bring his wealth of knowledge to the decks. Get into an all-night-long DJ set, soundtrackin' your Thursday night. Free entry <
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.