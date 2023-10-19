Top track

La Banda Nova — Flavia Coelho, Yuksek, Promesses

Badaboum
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

📍 Jeudi 19 octobre - 19h30/06h00 - Grand format concert (+) performance (+) Club

Dès le jeudi 19 octobre, Radio Nova déplace sa bande au Badaboum, dans le 11ᵉ arrondissement, pour la première édition de la Banda Nova, un moment suspendu dans le temps où Read more

Présenté par Badaboum.

Lineup

2
Flavia Coelho, Yuksek, Martha Da'Ro and 2 more

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

