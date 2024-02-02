Top track

Maëlle - Flash

Maëlle

Le Krakatoa
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€30.30

About

Gagnante de The Voice 2019, Maëlle dévoile une maturité assez impressionnante, comme si elle était là depuis toujours. Ce nouveau disque aux 13 chansons, dont la conception s’est enclenchée durant le premier confinement, s’appellera “Fil Rouge”. Un hommage Read more

Présenté par Transrock.

Lineup

Maëlle

Venue

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Doors open7:30 pm

